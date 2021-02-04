Neighbors save 1920s house in Wantagh from demolition

A nearly century-old house in Wantagh has been saved from demolition after being designated a historical landmark.

Hempstead Town Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to give landmark status to the 1925 Colonial Revival-style house at 3171 Elm Place. The designation prevents the home from being leveled and requires approval for any visible changes to the outside of the structure.

Neighbors have lobbied since last summer to save the home, which was sold last year to developers who planned to tear it down and build two new houses on the half-acre property.

Residents presented their case during three hearings before the town’s Landmark Preservation Commission, which unanimously recommended landmark status for architectural style and the history of families contributing to Wantagh and Long Island.

"On behalf of the residents of Wantagh, I’m here to tell you the home at Elm Place is rich in local history," neighbor Heather Famiglietti told the board. "The support in the community is tremendous. At every door, I was met with an eagerness to save this piece of Wantagh history."

The seven-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was built by H.T. Jeffrey Jr., the architect of many houses in the historic Addisleigh Park District in southeast Queens.

The house was built for the Van Tuyl family, who owned a Wantagh lumberyard. Some family members served in World War I and II, including Richard Van Tuyl, who died piloting a B24 bomber in 1944, historians said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Paul van Wie, the acting chair of the town’s landmark commission, said the home was an example of American Colonial Revival architecture in the 1920s, including a portico and columns that resemble Colonial architecture during the 18th century.

"This is a fine and unusual example of architectural type that exemplifies the expansive suburban vision of the 1920s," van Wie said. "The home has a long-standing connection with the development, civic life and history of Wantagh community in the 20th century."

The home was bought after the World War II by the Verity family, known for running a South Shore ship building company. It was then sold to the Motschwiller family, who lived there for 30 years before selling last May for $1 million.

Real estate agent Jay Miller, who represented the Motschwiller family, said the home was sold to developer Fairwater Builders with the understanding it would be torn down to make way for two new houses. He said the land was previously subdivided in 1992 and a second home was built with no objections.

A Uniondale attorney for the developer told the town board the home has no historical significance and was previously altered for modern improvements.

"Thus it is a political reaction to a development plan that certain neighbors do not like. In sum, this is a political process to stop development," Joseph Bjarnson said.

Tom Watson, president of the Wantagh Preservation Society, previously did not consider the home as historically significant. Now, it will be the15th house landmarked in Wantagh.

"The Wantagh Preservation Society does not know every fact about everything in Wantagh," Watson said. "We’re so grateful the residents in Wantagh did this heavy lifting."