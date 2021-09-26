TODAY'S PAPER
Wantagh man charged with assault after kicking Nassau cop in face, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Wantagh man was charged with assault early Sunday after kicking a Nassau County police officer in the face while in custody on a separate allegation, authorities said.

Police were called to a home on Red Maple Drive in Wantagh shortly before 1 a.m. where they found 24-year-old Tristan Persaud being restrained by family members. Nassau police said officers took Persaud into custody and seated him on the floor of the residence. Persaud then stood back up, according to police, fell back and kicked an officer in the face. The officer suffered an abrasion to the face and blurred vision and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Persaud was also taken to a hospital for an assessment.

He faces a second-degree assault charge and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

