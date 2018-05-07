Two drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle collision on southbound Wantagh Parkway in Wantagh on Monday, State Police said.

The crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. and briefly closed the roadway between North Jerusalem Road and the Southern State.

Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and two small sport utility vehicles. One of the small SUVs flipped over during the crash after being rear-ended, police said.

No one was charged. Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.

Firefighters from Wantagh also responded to the scene and assisted with on-scene treatment and cleanup.