State Police: 2 drivers hurt in Wantagh Parkway crash

The scene of an accident Monday on the southbound Wantagh Parkway. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle collision on southbound Wantagh Parkway in Wantagh on Monday, State Police said.

The crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. and briefly closed the roadway between North Jerusalem Road and the Southern State.

Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and two small sport utility vehicles. One of the small SUVs flipped over during the crash after being rear-ended, police said.

No one was charged. Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.

Firefighters from Wantagh also responded to the scene and assisted with on-scene treatment and cleanup.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

