Two people were killed in a fiery vehicle crash on Wantagh State Parkway early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The two-vehicle collision happened about 12:50 a.m. on the northbound parkway, south of exit W2 for Old Country Road in the Town of Hempstead. A northbound 2011 Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota, police said. The Volkswagen left the roadway onto the right shoulder, where it struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a spokesman for State Police Troop L in Farmingdale, said the two people who died were in the Volkswagen. The two occupants of the Toyota reported no injuries, Ahlgrim said.

The identities of the two people who died were not released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and asking anyone who witnessed it to call the Farmingdale barracks at 631-756-3300.