TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

State Police: Two dead in fiery Wantagh State Parkway crash

Two people were killed in a fiery vehicle

Two people were killed in a fiery vehicle crash on Wantagh State Parkway early Sunday morning, State Police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

Two people were killed in a fiery vehicle crash on Wantagh State Parkway early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The two-vehicle collision happened about 12:50 a.m. on the northbound parkway, south of exit W2 for Old Country Road in the Town of Hempstead. A northbound 2011 Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota, police said. The Volkswagen left the roadway onto the right shoulder, where it struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a spokesman for State Police Troop L in Farmingdale, said the two people who died were in the Volkswagen. The two occupants of the Toyota reported no injuries, Ahlgrim said.

The identities of the two people who died were not released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and asking anyone who witnessed it to call the Farmingdale barracks at 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Former "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer appears on Report: Lauer selling Southampton home for $44M
Holocaust survivor Meir Usherovitz, of Saint James, center, Anne Frank garden opens for season after vandalism
The Central Islip Fire Department responded to a Official: Fire destroys home during family vacation
Kristina Heuser resigned her post as Glen Cove Council considers hiring ex-attorney as consultant
Mount Sinai High School senior Kenneth Wei holds Salutatorian, track star set out to just 'enjoy' school
A LIRR train pulls into the Freeport station LIRR keeping foot on the gas despite delays
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search