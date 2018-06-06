TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcycle crash shuts down Wantagh Parkway at Jones Beach

State Police responded to a report of a

State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A motorcycle crash has shut down northbound Wantagh State Parkway near the Jones Beach State Park, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. near Ocean Parkway and investigators are at the scene, State Police said.

All northbound lanes are closed, according to the state Transportation Department’s informny.com site.

Injuries and other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered evidence. A photo from the scene shows a motorcycle on its side in the right lane of traffic.

