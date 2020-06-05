Police find kerosene left by side of Wantagh road

Nassau County police discovered four large containers filled with kerosene dumped by the side of a Wantagh road Friday but said the incident is not being looked at as a violent threat, authorities said.

The discovery, at the intersection of Seaford and Locust avenues at 7:23 a.m., sparked a number of calls to law enforcement. But a Nassau police spokesman said it appeared the jugs were illegally disposed of and not intended to be used as a weapon.

While on patrol Friday morning a Seventh Precinct officer found three, five-gallon sized Poland Spring containers, along with one five-gallon plastic bucket filled with what appeared to be a flammable liquid, police said.

A subsequent investigation found the containers contained kerosene and were apparently left illegally in the street. The containers were removed by the Fire Marshalls Office for disposal.

The police spokesman said jugs were not related to any Black Lives Matter protests being held in the area.