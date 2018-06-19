A serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian closed all southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway on Tuesday morning in Wantagh, State Police said.

The state Department of Transporation website said at 8:41 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck.

The crash scene is south of the intersection with the Southern State Parkway and just south of the footbridge serving Wantagh High School.

State Police said motorists should avoid the area.