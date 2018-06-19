TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
81° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Wantagh State Parkway lanes closed after pedestrian struck, officials say

State Police investigate a crash Tuesday on the

State Police investigate a crash Tuesday on the Wantagh State Parkway between Sunrise Highway and the Southern State Parkway. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian closed all southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway on Tuesday morning in Wantagh, State Police said.

The state Department of Transporation website said at 8:41 a.m. that a pedestrian was struck.

The crash scene is south of the intersection with the Southern State Parkway and just south of the footbridge serving Wantagh High School.

State Police said motorists should avoid the area.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The work has narrowed the entranceway to the Private driveway stokes the public’s anger
Kidsday reporter Cassidy Ward makes acrylic paintings. How to make an acrylic pour painting
The Nassau County Legislature meeting on Monday in Lawmakers balk at boost in NIFA borrowing
Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, will be arraigned Officials: Killing suspect arraigned in psych ward
Former Long Islander Tim Kubart is co-host of New podcast features LI native, Grammy winner
Nassau police officers stationed at Belmont Park on Cops: Ex charged in fatal stabbing of Belmont worker