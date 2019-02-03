The Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead is open Sunday morning after being closed in both directions Saturday night when a one-car crash sent two people to a hospital, State Police said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the parkway, police said. Authorities have not released the names or extent of the injuries of the people involved in the crash, but they characterized the crash as serious.

The parkway was closed at Exit W6, police said.