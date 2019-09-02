At least four people died and another person was injured in three separate vehicle collisions across Long Island over the holiday weekend.

A Holbrook man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after he hit and killed a pedestrian outside of the victim’s Ronkonkoma home Monday morning, Suffolk police said.

Eric Lindemann was driving a 2018 Kia south on Ocean Avenue when he veered off the road and onto the shoulder, striking Amanullah Aman outside his Ocean Avenue home around 11:40 a.m., police said.

Aman, 64, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Lindemann, 33, of Mill Road, with driving while intoxicated. He was being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

New York State troopers earlier Monday responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on the Wantagh State Parkway near the Northern State Parkway eastbound ramp, officials said. Upon arrival, troopers found a 2000 Honda Accord overturned in the woods with the driver Isiah A. Polite, 21, of Rockville Centre, and passenger Mashalam I. Duvivier, 21, of Westbury, dead, troopers said.

Authorities responded at 3:28 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Honda exited the road at a high rate of speed, struck a guard rail, went airborne and struck a light pole and large tree, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-756-3300.

Meanwhile, a Locust Valley man was arrested and charged with drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter after crashing into an ambulette Sunday night in Glen Cove, Nassau County police said.

Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia, 27, was driving a 1997 Cadillac STS east on Forest Avenue when he struck the ambulette, causing it to overturn, police said.

The emergency vehicle had its lights and sirens on going south on Walnut Road with a male patient who had difficulty breathing, police said. The patient, Denis Motherway, 85, of Bayville, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The Glen Cove police and Nassau County police responded at 11:45 p.m.

The emergency driver was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Gutierrez-Garcia is charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.