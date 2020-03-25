A "substantial" water main break that flooded some streets in the Village of Lynbrook and deprived residents of water shortly before midnight on Tuesday should be repaired by about 2 p.m., officials and the utility hotline said.

"We got reports of numerous residents calling in [saying] they had no water. It was discovered there was a water main break on Putnam Ave.," a Lynbrook police spokesman said.

A spokesman for the water company was not immediately available.