Water main break in Lynbrook floods streets, officials say

A major water main break flooded streets in

A major water main break flooded streets in Lynbrook late Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla
A "substantial" water main break that flooded some streets in the Village of Lynbrook and deprived residents of water shortly before midnight on Tuesday should be repaired by about 2 p.m., officials and the utility hotline said.

"We got reports of numerous residents calling in [saying] they had no water. It was discovered there was a water main break on Putnam Ave.," a Lynbrook police spokesman said. 

A spokesman for the water company was not immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

