TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Water main break leads to road closure in Massapequa Park

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

A section of Merrick Road in Massapequa Park adjacent to John J. Burns Park has been closed to traffic in both directions due to a water main break, Nassau County Police said on Sunday.

The break was reported at 11:30 a.m. and the road between Block Boulevard and Joludow Drive could be closed for hours, police said. Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes because eastbound and westbound traffic has been halted.

Police said the water appeared to be leaking from beneath the road but the exact cause has not yet been determined. 

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

From left, Daniel Creegan and his girlfriend, Danielle Forecast: Winter storm brings mix of rain, snow
The Town of Huntington requires attendants to pump Huntington may lift ban on self-service gas pumps
North Hempstead officials say turnover is common. A sixth top-level North Hempstead employee resigns
This Old Brookville home is on the market 1778 Old Brookville home lists for $1.2 million
An August draft audit by State Comptroller Thomas Nassau DA to Long Beach: Waive attorney-client privilege
Thermal wells are shown inside the former baseball More contaminated soil found beneath Bethpage park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search