A section of Merrick Road in Massapequa Park adjacent to John J. Burns Park has been closed to traffic in both directions due to a water main break, Nassau County Police said on Sunday.

The break was reported at 11:30 a.m. and the road between Block Boulevard and Joludow Drive could be closed for hours, police said. Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes because eastbound and westbound traffic has been halted.

Police said the water appeared to be leaking from beneath the road but the exact cause has not yet been determined.