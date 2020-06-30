TODAY'S PAPER
Water main break shuts Nassau intersection

By John Valenti
A water main break has closed the intersection of Rockaway Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard on the border of Lynbrook, Valley Stream and Hewlett early Tuesday, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area all morning.

The break was reported at about 6:45 a.m., Nassau County police said.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear, but police said water district emergency repair crews were on the scene.

Police said the roads would likely be closed in the area most of the morning and are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

