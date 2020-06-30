Water main break shuts Nassau intersection

A water main break has closed the intersection of Rockaway Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard on the border of Lynbrook, Valley Stream and Hewlett early Tuesday, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area all morning.

The break was reported at about 6:45 a.m., Nassau County police said.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear, but police said water district emergency repair crews were on the scene.

Police said the roads would likely be closed in the area most of the morning and are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

