Main road to North Shore University Hospital closed for water main break, officials say

The main road serving North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset was closed Thursday morning due to a water main break.

By Joan Gralla
The main road serving North Shore University Hospital’s Manhasset campus was closed Thursday morning for a water main break, officials said.

The rupture occurred on Community Drive, a hospital spokesman said.

The road is closed from the Long Island Expressway to Valley Road, a Nassau police spokesman said. The break was reported at 8:05 a.m., the spokesman said.

Water company crews were on the scene, the police spokesman said.

The hospital remains open, as does the emergency department, hospital spokesman Jason Molinet said.

"We have activated our emergency operations plan to be prepared for any potential impacts," Molinet said.

North Shore has a landing pad for helicopters, Molinet said.

No more details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

