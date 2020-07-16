The main road serving North Shore University Hospital’s Manhasset campus was closed Thursday morning for a water main break, officials said.

The rupture occurred on Community Drive, a hospital spokesman said.

The road is closed from the Long Island Expressway to Valley Road, a Nassau police spokesman said. The break was reported at 8:05 a.m., the spokesman said.

Water company crews were on the scene, the police spokesman said.

The hospital remains open, as does the emergency department, hospital spokesman Jason Molinet said.

"We have activated our emergency operations plan to be prepared for any potential impacts," Molinet said.

North Shore has a landing pad for helicopters, Molinet said.

No more details were immediately available.