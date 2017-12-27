The state said Wednesday it is investigating New York American Water Company Inc. over the company’s failure “to disclose accurate property value assessments that would have lowered water bills” for more than 4,000 customers in the Sea Cliff area.

The revised property tax reassessment will mean the average American Water residential customer in Sea Cliff will see a reduction in their average monthly bill of $37.66, or 34 percent, dropping the average bill from $109.71 to $72.05, the state Department of Public Service said.

New York American Water Company Inc. is a subsidiary of American Water, the nation’s largest private water utility.

“Ensuring that the rates we approve are just and reasonable is fundamental to what we do, and we need accurate information from the company to do that,” Department of Public Service CEO John B. Rhodes said in a statement. “We will hold New York American Water accountable if it failed to disclose all of the financial information that we as regulators needed when we set the company’s rates earlier this year.”

The Public Service Commission in May approved a water rate increase for 120,000 customers of American Water on Long Island, officials said.

“While the approved rates were substantially lower than what the company originally sought, some customers, especially in the Sea Cliff area, saw a steep increase in water bills largely because of high local property taxes,” state officials said.

Earlier this month, American Water told the Department of Public Service “that it had made a significant accounting error related to the value of its property in the Sea Cliff district dating back to 2013, and because of that mistake, its Sea Cliff properties were overvalued for property tax purposes,” officials said.

The probe will look at the timetable of events, officials said.

“While performing a comprehensive property tax review in an effort to identify opportunities to reduce the cost of its service, New York American Water identified an issue that impacted property taxes paid by the company on the North Shore of Nassau County,” Carmen Tierno, president of New York American Water, said Wednesday in a statement. “Earlier this month, company officials notified the Staff of the PSC of this issue and presented the company’s plan to fully safeguard its customers from financial harm.

Tierno and the company declined to comment further.

The state said “no customer refunds are due” because “the company hadn’t yet collected from customers for the property tax surcharge.”

The lower bills are effective in January.

The company estimates Sea Cliff customers “would have overpaid property taxes by $4.5 million because of the incorrect assessments,” the state said.