Westbury woman struck, killed by car in West Hempstead, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An 85-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Hempstead Avenue Tuesday evening in West Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police identified the victim as Irene Zambardino of Westbury and said she was pronounced dead at a hospital at 11:10 p.m.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. when police said a northbound 2012 Toyota Yaris struck Zambardino as she attempted to cross from the east side to the west side of Hempstead Avenue near McKinley Street. Police said the driver, identified only as a 56-year-old woman, immediately stopped and called 911.

Investigators conducted a brake and safety check on the car, which police said was later released to the driver.

No charges have been filed, though police said the investigation is continuing.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

