Police are searching for two male suspects who they said attacked a man on a street in Westbury just before dawn Tuesday, breaking the victim's leg before fleeing the scene on foot.

The attack occurred on Rutland Street at about 4:15 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Police did not detail any potential motive.

Police said the victim was walking on Rutland when the two suspects approached him from behind and struck him in the lower right leg with a blunt object.

The victim suffered a compound fracture and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.