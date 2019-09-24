TODAY'S PAPER
Man's leg broken in Westbury attack, 2 sought, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for two male suspects who they said attacked a man on a street in Westbury just before dawn Tuesday, breaking the victim's leg before fleeing the scene on foot.

The attack occurred on Rutland Street at about 4:15 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Police did not detail any potential motive.

Police said the victim was walking on Rutland when the two suspects approached him from behind and struck him in the lower right leg with a blunt object.

The victim suffered a compound fracture and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

