Nassau police are searching for a man and a woman who they said robbed a Best Buy store at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon and made off with a laptop computer and camera equipment, authorities said.

The robbery occurred shortly after noon at the electronics chain’s 1100 Old Country Rd. location when the suspects “removed a laptop computer and camera equipment without making attempt to purchase the items,” police said.

The value of the items is about $1,700.

Police also said that the male suspect thrust a knife at the security guard who tried to intervene and then the pair entered a blue/gray GMC Yukon, which left the scene traveling west on Old Country Road.

No one was injured.

Police described the male suspect as 6-2, between 30 and 40 years old and wearing a black Marvel comic-themed T-shirt.

The woman was described as wearing a yellow shirt with pink/floral pattern pants and a headwrap, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.