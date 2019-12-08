Village adds 3 streets to commuter parking ban

Westbury village officials on Thursday added three more streets to the village’s no commuter parking list to prevent weekday parking on residential streets near the Long Island Rail Road station.

Starting Monday , no parking will be permitted on weekdays for one hour in the middle of the day on alternate sides of Elmwood Street, Henry Street and Manor Avenue — all streets off Butler Street.

The new restriction also extended the Butler Street parking ban, which now stretches from Orchard Street to Ellison Avenue instead of to Henry Street.

Village officials said some commuters had parked on residential streets for convenience and the “one-hour blackout periods” on alternating sides of those streets should stop that.

The village already banned commuter parking on 14 streets in May following the closure of the Westbury LIRR station’s north side parking lot, which will remain shut until early 2021 to build a three-level garage at the site as part of the LIRR's third track project.

On weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., village residents with permits may use the south side parking lot, while non-village residents with permits and others without permits should use the free parking lot at the former Source Mall at Old Country Road and Fortunoff Way.

People can take a free shuttle from the mall lot to the train station and vice versa, which adds about 15 minutes each way, Mayor Peter Cavallaro said.

The mayor said village officials thought it was necessary to add the three additional streets to the list because more than a dozen cars had parked on those streets in the past few months.

“There’s trash being thrown all over the place. People are parking too close to people’s driveways. Some people are parking and coming back two weeks later,” Cavallaro said. “It’s just not the right thing to do in a residential part of the community. So we have to restrict it.”

Officials said the restriction was meant to be temporary and could be lifted once the third track project was completed.

The 14 streets that the village put parking restrictions on in May were Carle Road, Concord Street, Bedford Avenue, Butler Street, Earl Street, Fifth Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, Lenox Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Madison Avenue, South Grand Street, South Fulton Street, Tremont Street and Ward Street.