Employees at a Westbury grocery store remembered three co-workers Thursday who they say were killed in an LIRR crash.

At the Fine Fare Supermarket on Old Country Road, about half a mile from the crash Tuesday at the School Street grade crossing, managers described the men as hardworking, polite and dedicated to their families.

The men came from Central America and two of them had children, employees said. Two worked in the meat department and one in the dairy department.

Giovanny Taveras, a manager, said he passed by the crash scene on Tuesday night: “I had no idea it was them.”

Taveras learned of their deaths from workers the next day.

“Everybody’s surprised and a little hurt," Taveras said.

Near the store's cash registers, a large jug was filled with dollar bills at a table with black ribbons, roses and candles.

A sign thanked donors for "your support for their families, in loving memory of our dear friends and co-workers."

The three had left Fine Fare at 4 p.m. Tuesday and went to a barbershop, said Taveras and seafood manager Raul Rivers.

Nassau County police said Wednesday that a witness told them the driver had fled the scene of a car crash seconds before attempting to go around the gate.

The vehicle, heading south on School Street around 7:20 p.m., was struck by a slow-moving eastbound train, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The car then “spun out” and was hit again by a westbound train moving at “full” speed, Ryder said, relaying information from the driver of the other vehicle involved in the car crash.

"The witness said that individual was involved in an accident and then went around the gate,” Ryder said.

The vehicle was “sandwiched” between the trains and erupted into a fireball, killing its occupants, Ryder said. After the collision, the westbound train derailed and traveled about 800 feet before crashing into the concrete platform at the Westbury station, sending chunks of concrete into the air.

The identifications of the deceased driver and the vehicle's occupants is pending as the crash destroyed the vehicle, leaving only parts of the engine intact, Ryder said.

With Ellen Yan and Newsday Staff