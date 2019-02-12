A man suffered injuries in a house fire in Westbury on Tuesday morning, Nassau County police said.

The 37-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Police and firefighters from five departments were summoned to the house on Jaymie Drive by a 911 caller who reported the fire at 5:44 a.m., police said.

Photographs from the scene show the siding of the house melted and charred.

The police arson and bomb squad went to the scene, and the fire was deemed not suspicious, police said.