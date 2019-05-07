The Village of Westbury passed new parking restrictions last week to prevent commuter parking on several village streets following the closure of the Westbury LIRR station’s north side parking lot.

As of this week no parking is allowed on weekdays for one hour in the middle of the day on 14 streets near the Long Island Rail Road station. The new rules come two weeks after the closure of the north side parking lot, which will remain shut until early 2021 to prepare construction of a three-level garage at the site as part of the LIRR's third track project.

On weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., village residents with permits can use the south side parking lot, while non-village residents with permits and others without permits can use the free parking lot at the former Source Mall at Old Country Road and Fortunoff Way.

People can take a free shuttle from the mall lot to the train station, but Mayor Peter Cavallaro said that some commuters have sought to park on residential streets for convenience and that the “one-hour blackout periods” on alternating sides of those streets aim to prevent that.

The mayor said Thursday that the village won’t issue tickets right away.

“We felt it was only fair to warn people before we started ticketing them since it was a new situation,” Cavallaro said Thursday night during a board of trustees meeting. “Starting probably in the next week or so, we would ticket [them].”