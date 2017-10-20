COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Long Island man interested in preserving the legacy of astronaut John Glenn and his wife, Annie, says he’s working to raise enough private donations to purchase Annie Glenn’s childhood home.
Twenty-five-year-old Adam Sackowitz, of Westbury, envisions maintaining the New Concord, Ohio, home as a museum.
Online property records show the 1,342-square-foot structure went into foreclosure and was offered for sale by a bank for $60,000. Records say the house “has a lot of character” but needs “extensive repair.”
An offer approaching $99,000 is pending. Sackowitz says he’s concerned the deal won’t preserve the home to honor Annie Glenn, who was widowed last year. A message was left with the listing agent.
An image of the house from the 1940s appears in Ohio State University’s John Glenn Archives.
Sackowitz previously worked with the Town of Hempstead to place a monument at the site where Charles Lindbergh took off on the first transatlantic flight.
He also proposed the idea for federal recognition of Long Island’s aviation history. In 2012, the Long Island Aviation Act, was introduced to the House of Representatives by former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, who thanked Sackowitz for the idea.
