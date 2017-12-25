TODAY'S PAPER
Westbury Methodist church, Islamic Center host Christmas lunch

The Westbury community celebrated Christmas on Monday with a feast and a bounty of gifts at an annual luncheon that has become a holiday tradition for many attendees.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

The Rev. Sheila M. Beckford of the Westbury United Methodist Church and Ali Mohammed, representing the Islamic Center of Long Island, greet guests during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Rose Walker, representing the Westbury United Methodist Church, lights candles with Isaiah Jones of Westbury, 5, and Claudia Morales of Westbury, 10, during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Children look to choose gifts during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Children join together in song during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jacqueline Ramirez of Westbury, 8, places her new bear in a bag, with help from Dr. Uzma Syed, a volunteer from the Islamic Center of Long Island, during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Isaiah Jones of Westbury, 5, plays with his new toy excavator, a gift he received during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Families are fed during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Dr. Uzma Syed, a volunteer from the Islamic Center of Long Island, helps Jacqueline Ramirez of Westbury, 8, choose a gift during the 12th annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration at the Westbury United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

