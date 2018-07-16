TODAY'S PAPER
Man exposed himself to girl walking to Westbury Middle School, cops say

The alleged lewdness took place July 6 on School Street after the East Meadow man got out of a white pickup truck, Nassau County police said.

Adislado Carrillo, 57, of East Meadow was arrested early Monday on charges of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child on July 6, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

Nassau County police arrested an East Meadow man Sunday night and charged him with allegedly exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl Friday in Westbury.

Adislado Carrillo, 57, of Mercury Street, was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged lewdness took place around 8:15 a.m. on School Street near Walton Place, where a white pickup truck pulled to the side of the road as the girl was walking by, according to a news release from Nassau County police. The driver, described as a man in his 40s, got out of his truck with his pants down and showed himself to the girl, police said.

The girl continued to Westbury Middle School and reported the episode, police said.

Carrillo was scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 14 at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com

