The Village of Westbury has a “very healthy financial position” and an “extremely small debt burden,” a Moody’s Investors Service annual report concludes.

Moody’s reaffirmed the village’s Aa2 rating, which is among the service’s highest, indicating the village’s ability to repay short-term debt.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said in the release the rating was “very gratifying” because it “recognizes the Village for prudent financial management and stewardship of our residents’ tax dollars.”

Westbury’s tax levy has remained under the state tax cap and the past seven annual budgets have remained flat with no tax increase, Cavallaro added.