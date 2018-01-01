TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds Good Morning
Few Clouds Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Moody's reaffirms Westbury Village's Aa2 rating

Westbury Village Hall is seen on Jan. 19,

Westbury Village Hall is seen on Jan. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/Christine Chung

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Village of Westbury has a “very healthy financial position” and an “extremely small debt burden,” a Moody’s Investors Service annual report concludes.

Moody’s reaffirmed the village’s Aa2 rating, which is among the service’s highest, indicating the village’s ability to repay short-term debt.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said in the release the rating was “very gratifying” because it “recognizes the Village for prudent financial management and stewardship of our residents’ tax dollars.”

Westbury’s tax levy has remained under the state tax cap and the past seven annual budgets have remained flat with no tax increase, Cavallaro added.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Donald Trump gets ready to play golf at 1600: The Trump train hurtles into 2018. Buckle up.
Scott Guermonprez has since June served as the For new head of VA on LI, telemedicine is key effort
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Curran to be sworn in as Nassau executive today
Children's music star Laurie Berkner will perform at Three can’t-miss January events for kids on LI
The exterior of a former diner at 20 Revitalization plan targets vacant diner, store
Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves court in State readies for 5 corruption trials in 2018
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE