Nassau police headquarters renamed for first Black commissioner, William J. Willett

Every morning for nearly 50 years, William Willett — who rose through the ranks to become Nassau's first Black police commissioner — would wake up promptly at 5:30 a.m., and put on his freshly-pressed uniform and his immaculately shined shoes.

A former Navy officer with an affinity for order and discipline, Willett knew the importance of setting an example for his children, his officers and for the residents of Nassau.

On Tuesday, nearly two decades after his death — and just a week after what would have been his 90th birthday — the department's base of operations in Mineola was renamed the "William J. Willett Nassau County Police Headquarters."

"Dad was a man's man," said Willett's youngest son, Daniel at a renaming ceremony only steps from a sign at headquarters that now bears his father name. "He was conservative in his ways but tough as nails. He never wavered in how he went about his business."

Willett, who was born in Glen Cove and lived in Westbury, served four years in the Navy during the Korean War and returned home to join the Nassau police department.

"His father and his friends said 'forget about it. Don't do it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "At that time the department already had its quota of people of color. But William J. Willett was determined."

Willett joined the force in 1953 as a beat cop patrolling Garden City Park. At the time he was one of just 15 Black officers in a department that officials concede was not welcoming to individuals of color.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But Willett would climb the ranks with hard work and dedication, along the way earning a slew of firsts — from the county's first Black patrol supervisor and precinct commander to Long Island's first police commissioner of color. He held the post from 2000 through his retirement in 2002. He died later that year after a short battle with lung cancer.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said he counts his vote to confirm Willet as commissioner as among the best of his career.

"He just exuded dignity and was a natural leader," Nicolello said. "He took a difficult path with character, strength and leadership and was a role model for all of us."