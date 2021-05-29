The howling winds and sheets of rain paused Saturday as Oyster Bay officials and FDNY firefighters dedicated a Bethpage park to a fallen son.

The Nassau County Firefighters Pipe and Drum band and local fire departments braved the rain Saturday for the dedication of Crestline Park to be renamed as Firefighter William N. Tolley Memorial Park.

Tolley, 42, died in 2017 when he fell from a ladder truck’s roof-level bucket while battling a blaze in a five-story building in Ridgewood, Queens. He was assigned as the outside ventilation firefighter.

The newly dedicated park is equipped with a new basketball court and a firetruck jungle gym donated by Tolley’s brother’s charity, the Fires and Drums Foundation. The park sits on Crestline Avenue, which was also named William Tolley Way shortly after his death.

"It is an interesting day in terms of the weather," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. "Water is the tool of firefighters. It’s what we all depend on to protect us. Indeed, it’s apropos water is coming down like tears of heaven to embrace us with love. The kind of love we have for William, and William has for each of you."

Tolley was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and worked for Ladder Company 135 in Ridgewood. He grew up in Bethpage where he continued to live with his wife Marie and his daughter Isabella. Tolley also served as a volunteer firefighter in Hicksville and Bethpage. In his spare time, he was also a heavy metal drummer.

Tolley’s brother, Robert Tolley, started the Fires and Drums Foundation to support families of first responders and military. He said he was looking forward to Saturday’s dedication after community donations to make the park and the new playground possible.

"This is a fitting tribute to his legacy," Tolley said. "Now that we have this park, we can show the world what an amazing group of people first responders are. We take them for granted. Every now and then we need a reminder."

Tolley worked in the same firehouse as Matt McDevitt, 32, a Howard Beach firefighter who died in 2019 from lung cancer.

FDNY Lt. Garrett McDevitt worked with Tolley and said he took comfort knowing he was driving the truck and taking care of his little brother.

"I knew Matt was in good hands and Billy was exactly the senior needed to show a new firefighter the ropes," McDevitt said. "Both of these exceptional men have been taken from us too early. I take solace knowing that Billy is still probably showing Matt the ropes wherever they are together."