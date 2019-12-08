TODAY'S PAPER
 Officials: Firefighters battle blaze in Williston Park

First responders on the scene of a fire

First responders on the scene of a fire Sunday morning on Hillside Avenue in Williston Park. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
First responders were on the scene Sunday morning in Williston Park where a fire apparently engulfed at least one business.

A 911 call 6 a.m. Sunday reported a vehicle fire behind 61 Hillside Avenue, according to Nassau police. Photos from the scene depict flames and heavy black smoke emanating from a nearby business.

No further details were immediately available.

