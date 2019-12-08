Officials: Firefighters battle blaze in Williston Park
First responders were on the scene Sunday morning in Williston Park where a fire apparently engulfed at least one business.
A 911 call 6 a.m. Sunday reported a vehicle fire behind 61 Hillside Avenue, according to Nassau police. Photos from the scene depict flames and heavy black smoke emanating from a nearby business.
No further details were immediately available.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.