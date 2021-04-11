TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman crossing Williston Park street struck and killed by SUV 

Nassau County police at the the scene where a person was struck and killed on Hillside Avenue near Broad Street in Williston Park on Saturday. Credit: Neil Miller

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night in Willison Park while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was crossing Hillside Avenue southbound near Broad Street about 8:30 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound hit her, police said.

The 29-year-old man driving the Nissan, whose identity was not made public by police, stayed at the scene.

The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and died at the scene. The investigation is continuing, police said.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

