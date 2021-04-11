A 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night in Willison Park while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was crossing Hillside Avenue southbound near Broad Street about 8:30 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound hit her, police said.

The 29-year-old man driving the Nissan, whose identity was not made public by police, stayed at the scene.

The woman suffered multiple trauma injuries and died at the scene. The investigation is continuing, police said.