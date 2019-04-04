Wind-driven fire damages two homes in Hempstead
Photos from the scene show two houses on the block engulfed by the wind-driven flames.
More than 150 firefighters from 11 departments battled a two-home blaze Wednesday night on Linden Avenue in Hempstead, a fire official said. One firefighter was injured.
Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said one firefighter suffered a minor injury and has been transported to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for minor burns.
No other details were immediately available Wednesday night.
