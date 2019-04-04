TODAY'S PAPER
Wind-driven fire damages two homes in Hempstead

Photos from the scene show two houses on the block engulfed by the wind-driven flames. 

A massive wind-driven fire engulfs two houses on

A massive wind-driven fire engulfs two houses on Linden Avenue in Hempstead Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
More than 150 firefighters from 11 departments battled a two-home blaze Wednesday night on Linden Avenue in Hempstead, a fire official said. One firefighter was injured.  

Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said one firefighter suffered a minor injury and has been transported to Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for minor burns.

No other details were immediately available Wednesday night. 

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

