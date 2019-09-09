Winnie Mack, tapped in April to lead Nassau University Medical Center with an aim of helping turnaround the struggling public hospital, will depart after six months as president and chief executive, NuHealth chairman George Tsunis said Monday night.

Mack was serving in the hospital’s top job through a partnership between Northwell Health of Manhasset and NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that runs the East Meadow hospital. The partnership is ongoing. Northwell, the state’s largest health system, entered into a multiyear partnership in which it would provide management consultants on a three-year basis and devise a five-year strategic plan for NUMC and related facilities, including the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Northwell gave notice to NuHealth on Monday morning that Mack would be leaving Oct. 15, Tsunis said. Mack was to be paid $550,000 per year with NuHealth reimbursing Northwell for $275,000 — six months' pay — as long as it was reimbursed by the state, Tsunis said.

Mack’s agreement was for up to two years, with options for extending at six-month intervals, Tsunis said. Mack reported to NuHealth's board.

“Winnie Mack will not be continuing on as interim president and CEO past her six-month contract,” Tsunis said in an interview Monday night. “It was always meant to be short term. We’re all incredibly grateful for Winnie and for all she has done for NUMC and wish her well in the future.”

Mack had been senior vice president of operations for Northwell. Northwell officials could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Tsunis said NuHealth will search for Mack's replacement with the help of Northwell's talent and acquisition department.