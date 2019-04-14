Winnie Mack, a top Northwell Health executive, will take the reins of Nassau University Medical Center on Monday in a multiyear partnership aimed at turning around the financially struggling hospital.

Officials from NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that runs NUMC, announced the venture on Nov. 1, but the deal required further state review. Mack and Northwell officials are to build a senior leadership team, and NUMC costs are expected to be reimbursed through New York State grants.

Northwell employees would assist NUMC on a consulting basis in a three-year deal, while Mack's agreement is for up to two years, with renewal options every six months.

Mack, senior vice president of operations for Manhasset-based Northwell, the state's largest health system, will serve as NuHealth's president and chief executive officer.

Northwell also is to devise a five-year strategic plan for NUMC and associated facilities, including the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive of Northwell Health, said in a statement that NUMC “has a long tradition of caring for tens of thousands of needy patients.”

The statement continued, “As Nassau County’s and New York State’s largest health care provider, Northwell believes we have a social responsibility to assist NuHealth, which is an indispensable asset and critical resource for residents of Nassau County.”

Last year, NuHealth Chairman George Tsunis said Northwell would "build out a complete management infrastructure" and help spark a "transformative rebirth — a turnaround." Tsunis, a prominent real estate developer and political fundraiser, had been serving as NuHealth's acting president and chief executive in recent months.

Northwell officials, in a news release, noted that NUMC is at a “competitive disadvantage” as Nassau County’s only public health care provider because it “cannot become part of a larger health system and still maintain its status as a public health entity.”

Tsunis said in a statement that the health systems “are coming together to meet their social responsibilities and help patients.”

The NuHealth board approved the pact Wednesday, and the state Health Department has given approvals, Northwell and NUMC officials said.

Administrative and clinical leaders from Northwell will propose recommendations for NuHealth under a three-year strategic transformation advisory services agreement. Mack will report to the NuHealth board, which is chaired by Tsunis.

The two organizations have had an affiliation since 2005, partnering in areas of physician recruitment and development of clinical programs. Northwell officials said their role would be similar to consulting work with One Brooklyn Health System.

Mack has 40 years of health care experience as a nurse and administrator. She was previously executive director at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.