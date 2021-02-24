TODAY'S PAPER
Woman struck, killed by school bus while crossing Oceanside street, police say

By Newsday Staff
A woman crossing a street in Oceanside Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a school bus, Nassau police said.

The 81-year-old victim's identity and hometown were not immediately available. A driver and one passenger were on the bus when it hit the woman, police said.

Neither the bus driver nor the passenger, who police said was not a student, were injured.

Police said the bus was owned by Guardian Bus Company in Oceanside and was in service for the Oceanside School District. A district spokeswoman said Wednesday night there was no record of a crash involving a district bus.

Police said the 2016 Ford school bus was heading east on Weidner Avenue at 8:03 a.m. when it hit the victim as she attempted to cross nearby Nassau Road in a northbound direction.

She suffered a "traumatic head injury," police said in a news release, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No additional information was released, including whether the victim was crossing at the intersection of Nassau Road and Weidner Avenue.

An investigation by the Nassau police homicide squad is continuing.

