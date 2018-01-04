Police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a van Wednesday afternoon in Island Park.

The victim, a woman whose identity was being withheld, was trying to cross Long Beach Road from west to east at 4:15 p.m., in the area of Waterford Road, when she was struck by a southbound 1997 Ford Aerostar, Nassau County police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “multiple trauma injuries” and later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, an unidentified 76-year-old woman, was not injured. Her van “was impounded for a brake and safety check,” police said.