Police: Woman, 91, fatally struck by van in Island Park

Nassau police probe death of pedestrian hit by Ford Aerostar while crossing Long Beach Road.

By Newsday Staff
Police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a van Wednesday afternoon in Island Park.

The victim, a woman whose identity was being withheld, was trying to cross Long Beach Road from west to east at 4:15 p.m., in the area of Waterford Road, when she was struck by a southbound 1997 Ford Aerostar, Nassau County police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “multiple trauma injuries” and later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, an unidentified 76-year-old woman, was not injured. Her van “was impounded for a brake and safety check,” police said.

