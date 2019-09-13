A Copiague woman is facing arraignment on grand larceny charges after authorities said she played a role in a scam that fleeced an 88-year-old New Hyde Park woman out of $11,000.

Nassau County police said that Maria Adames, 25, of Galvani Street, was arrested Thursday after an investigation of the incident, which occurred on May 29. Adames, who is charged with third-degree grand larceny, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court, Hempstead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that at least one other potential suspect is being sought.

Police said that an unknown man contacted the victim, claiming to be her grandson and saying he'd been involved in an auto accident that injured a pregnant woman. Claiming to have been arrested, the scammer provided a phone number for someone he said was his lawyer, police said, directing the victim to call. When the woman called that number, police said, she was instructed to make a payment of $9,800 for bail — and to include and additional $1,200, to "keep the arrest off his criminal record." Adames then went to the victim's house and collected an envelope containing the $11,000, police said.

Investigators have noted a recent rash of these scams and have issued warnings to local residents in both Nassau and Suffolk to beware of anyone calling and claiming a relative or friend has been arrested and needs money for bail or for a lawyer or for any other reason.

If you believe you are a victim — or a target — of such a scam police ask you immediately contact your local precinct and report the incident.