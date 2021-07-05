TODAY'S PAPER
Woman, 19, shot after leaving Uniondale party

By Keldy Ortiz
A 19-year-old woman was in stable condition after being shot early Monday after leaving a party in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

The woman was walking north on Martin Drive along with her friends when she was shot at 2 a.m., police said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

The identity of the woman was not released.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or contact the First Squad at 516-572-6153.

