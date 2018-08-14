TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police: Arrest in fatal stabbing of woman in Great Neck

The scene of a fatal stabbing Monday in

The scene of a fatal stabbing Monday in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
A Great Neck woman has been charged with fatally stabbing another woman, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Faye Doomchin, 66, was arrested at her home on North Road and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

The murder also took place at a home on North Road, but police declined to say whether the women lived in the same house, or to say if they knew each other or were related. Police did say the attack "was not random."

Police said some other details would be made public later Tuesday.
The 60-year-old victim was stabbed just after 3:50 p.m. Monday and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.

Her name was not released pending notification of her family, police said

Doomchin will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead later Tuesday, police said..

With Ellen Yan and William Murphy

