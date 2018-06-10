TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Ellen Stegman, 67, ID’d as bicyclist struck and killed by truck

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Authorities have identified a woman struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a box truck in Rockville Centre as Ellen Stegman, 67.

Stegman, of Rockville Centre, was riding her bicycle northbound on South Park Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. when she fell off, Nassau police said.

A 2003 Ford box truck also heading north on South Park Avenue then struck Stegman, police said. The driver of the truck stopped and called 911.

Stegman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

