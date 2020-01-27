Lawsuit alleges shoddy work at Northport marina

Huntington Town officials have a filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages from the contractors who designed and reconstructed the Woodbine Marina in Northport.

Work done by Brookhaven-based L.K. McLean Associates P.C. a/k/a Louis K. McLean Associates Engineers and Surveyors P.C. and its associates was so shoddy that it created dangerous, unsafe and hazardous conditions, and has cost the town money, according to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court.

“Nine years ago, the Town relied on the defendants’ expertise and representations to the detriment of our taxpayers and, disappointingly, this process repeated itself four years ago after the first two rounds of costly damage occurred,” Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said in a news release.

Town officials are citing breach of contract, negligence and misrepresentation of expertise, failures in calculations and design, among other deficiencies.

Also named as defendants are Bellingham Marine a/k/a Bellingham Marine Industries Inc. a/k/a Concrete Flotation Systems Inc.

Calls to attorneys representing the defendants were not returned.

L.K. McLean Associates responded to a request for proposal issued by the town in June 2011 for the reconstruction of Woodbine Marina. The proposal included a Bellingham designed and manufactured dock system calculated to withstand the weather and wave conditions at the marina, the lawsuit said. The town entered into an agreement with McLean in August 2011.

The new design increased the marina in size and capacity from two docks to three and replaced wood docks and was operation for the 2014 boating season.

Between the end of the 2014 boating season and the beginning of the 2015 boating season, the docks sustained damages, as the concrete docks did not provide the stability needed to tolerate conditions, the lawsuit said. The marina again sustained damages between the 2015 and 2016 boating seasons. McLean determined additional wave protection was necessary to mitigate future damage to the docks after being alerted to the damage by the town.

McLean designed a wave screen system and the town paid to have it installed at the entrance to the boat slips before the start of the 2017 boating season.

In February 2017, the docks again sustained major damage requiring additional repairs for which the town paid, according to the lawsuit. C dock — the third dock added with the 2011 reconstruction — sustained catastrophic damage during multiple storms in March of 2018 and was removed from service, according to town officials. The two remaining docks continued to sustain damage during the summer of 2019.

Those docks were further compromised in November 2019, with significant damage to the main dock’s metal rods, timber and concrete from waves and high winds, the lawsuit said. Town officials estimated the cost of those repairs would be at least $100,000 and took the docks out of service.