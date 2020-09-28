A driver accidentally pressed on the gas of an SUV and drove into a building in Woodbury Monday afternoon, injuring two occupants, Nassau police said.

The 47-year-old woman was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango about 5 p.m. when the SUV left an opposing building’s driveway that exited onto Crossways Park Drive, police said.

She "accidentally pressed the accelerator and drove straight across the road and struck the building at 415 Crossways Park Drive," police said in a statement.

The driver's identity was not released.

The Durango crashed into the building and caused minor injuries from falling debris to two people inside, police said.

One of the injured occupants, a 55-year-old woman, was treated at a hospital, police said.

A building inspector with the Town of Oyster Bay responded to assess the structural integrity of the building, officials said.

No other information was released Monday night.