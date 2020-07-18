Both drivers and two passengers were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on in Woodbury on Friday evening, Nassau police said.

A 77-year old man driving a 2019 Lexus and a 27-year old woman behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota crashed into each other on Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane at about 7:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

The male driver, who had been headed northeast, was taken to a local hospital with what police called critical life-threatening injuries.

The female motorist, who was traveling southwest, and the two women with her, aged 56 and 65, are being treated for multiple trauma injuries, police said.

Investigators are probing the collision and the safety of the two cars is being scrutinized, police said.

No more details were released.