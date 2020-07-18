TODAY'S PAPER
Four people seriously hurt in Woodbury crash, Nassau police say

The Syosset Volunteer Fire Department and Nassau County

The Syosset Volunteer Fire Department and Nassau County police units responded to a crash on Woodbury Road in Woodbury on Friday. Credit: Kevin Imm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Both drivers and two passengers were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on in Woodbury on Friday evening, Nassau police said.

A 77-year old man driving a 2019 Lexus and a 27-year old woman behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota crashed into each other on Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane at about 7:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

The male driver, who had been headed northeast, was taken to a local hospital with what police called critical life-threatening injuries.

The female motorist, who was traveling southwest, and the two women with her, aged 56 and 65, are being treated for multiple trauma injuries, police said.

Investigators are probing the collision and the safety of the two cars is being scrutinized, police said.

No more details were released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

