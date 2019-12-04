TODAY'S PAPER
Truck hits LIRR overpass in Woodbury, no delays reported

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A truck hit a Long Island Rail Road overpass in Woodbury on Wednesday morning, but the incident did not delay train service, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. near West Rogues Path, between Cold Spring Hills Road and Woodbury Road, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

"We have crews going out but it is not causing delays," the MTA's Chris McKniff said. That is because trains routinely slow down before they reach the area, just east of Cold Spring Hills Road.

With Joan Gralla

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

