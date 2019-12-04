Truck hits LIRR overpass in Woodbury, no delays reported

A truck hit a Long Island Rail Road overpass in Woodbury on Wednesday morning, but the incident did not delay train service, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. near West Rogues Path, between Cold Spring Hills Road and Woodbury Road, police said, adding no injuries were reported.

"We have crews going out but it is not causing delays," the MTA's Chris McKniff said. That is because trains routinely slow down before they reach the area, just east of Cold Spring Hills Road.

With Joan Gralla