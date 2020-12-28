A 63-year-old woman was critically injured after she was struck by an SUV while walking in a shopping plaza’s parking lot in Plainview on Monday, Nassau County police said.

The incident occurred about noon at 401 South Oyster Bay Rd., police said. The parking lot serves businesses such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Bath & Body Works in Woodbury Plaza.

The injured woman, whose name and hometown were not released by police, sustained "serious head trauma" and was listed in critical condition later Monday afternoon, cops said.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle remained on scene, police said. The driver’s identity was not released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.