Woman critically injured by SUV in Woodbury Plaza parking lot, police say

Nassau police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian

Nassau police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian outside Bed Bath and Beyond in Woodbury Plaza on Monday in Plainview. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 63-year-old woman was critically injured after she was struck by an SUV while walking in a shopping plaza’s parking lot in Plainview on Monday, Nassau County police said.

The incident occurred about noon at 401 South Oyster Bay Rd., police said. The parking lot serves businesses such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Bath & Body Works in Woodbury Plaza.

The injured woman, whose name and hometown were not released by police, sustained "serious head trauma" and was listed in critical condition later Monday afternoon, cops said.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle remained on scene, police said. The driver’s identity was not released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

