Woodmere student's father: Competition judge made anti-Semitic remark

The father of a Woodmere Middle School student participating in a regional robotics competition Sunday in Mineola claims one of the event judges can be heard on a video he recorded making an anti-Semitic remark.

Yan Vilensky, who recorded the cellphone video, said he was shocked when one of the two female judges turned to the other after a student mentioned the United Hebrew Community of New York and said, "Goddamned Jews."

Hewlett-Woodmere District spokeswoman Barbara Giese said Thursday that the event organizer, First Lego League of Manchester, New Hampshire, hired both judges and has informed them that the woman accused of making the comment is not a teacher. First Lego League has assured them the matter is under investigation, she added.

It was not immediately clear if either of the women in the video are from Long Island. Calls to First Lego League went unanswered Thursday and an email to the organization said to expect a reply "within 2 business days."

"We have been in constant contact with the First Lego League organizers since we were first made aware of this Monday morning," Giese said, adding: "We want to make it clear that neither of the adults in that video are [Hewlett-Woodmere] district employees … We did speak with the organizer from Lego earlier today [Thursday] and we were informed that the individual is not a teacher. But we don't know more than that at this time."

Giese added: "Comments like this run counter to who we are as a district and the values we try to instill in our students."

The Mineola School District, which hosted the event, did not immediately comment on the situation.

Vilensky said his son, Ariel, 14, was one of ten Woodmere Middle School students who attended the competition and said he recorded their presentation on his cellphone simply "for the memories, for personal use.

"You want to, as a parent, have moments from your kid's life," Vilensky said Thursday, adding: "It was a very, very upsetting and derogatory comment. It's not what we teach our kids."

Vilensky said he did not confront the judges at the competition site because he did not want to affect judging of the team and did not want to create a scene in front of the children. Instead, he said, he questioned his son, which confirmed to him what he believed he heard, and then Vilensky said he told his wife, who promptly reached out to former Brooklyn Assemb. Dov Hikind, district officials in both Hewlett-Woodmere and Mineola, and to First Lego League.

Vilensky, 48, said he was born in Minsk, Belarus, when it was part of the Soviet Union and said his wife, Irina, was born in Ukraine. They emigrated here, along with family, seeking to avoid, among other things, religious persecution — a fact, he said, that made the entire situation even more alarming.

"We know how things were done in the old country, the persecutions, the pogroms," he said, "and we are very grateful to the nation since we're here and do everything to contribute to it that we can."