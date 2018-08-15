A roof worker fell through an open skylight at a Westbury high school and was rushed to a hospital with traumatic injuries Wednesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The 40-year-old victim, who worked for a contractor, was backing up and tripped, plummeting through the open skylight and falling 20 feet into W. Tresper Clarke High School on Edgewood Drive about 3:20 p.m., police said.

The victim sustained substantial trauma and cuts to his face and torso, police said. He was in serious but stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The school is part of the East Meadow district, and a spokeswoman released a statement identifying the contractor and referring detailed questions to the company.

"The company is Marfi Construction and an accident took place where a worker fell while new roofing was being installed at W T Clarke HS," the statement read.

The Brooklyn-based contractor could not immediately be reached late Wednesday night.