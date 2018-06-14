TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup opener draws devoted soccer fans

Frank and Tina Servidio of Elmont watch the

Frank and Tina Servidio of Elmont watch the World Cup opener Thursday at the Plattduetsche Park Biergarten in Franklin Square. Photo Credit: Edward B. Colby

By Edward B. Colby edward.colby@newsday.com
As he watched Russia leading in the kickoff game of the World Cup, Jim Ort turned his attention to someone not on the pitch: the host country’s president, Vladimir Putin.

“He takes sports like it’s a war. So right now I’m sure he’s in his glory, but he’s got to know they’re playing Saudi Arabia,” said Ort, 48, a sanitation worker from Levittown.

Ort was among the small number of devoted soccer fans who turned out to see the first game midday Thursday at Plattduetsche Park Biergarten in Franklin Square.

It ended up a blowout, with Russia winning 5-0. It was Russia’s first World Cup win since 2002.

“The only reason” Russia is in the World Cup “is because they’re the host country,” said Charles Lambert, 44, of West Babylon, a physician assistant.

Lambert said he thought it would be the only game Russia wins in the tournament.

Ort disagreed, saying that Russia most likely will win its group, which also includes Uruguay and Egypt.

