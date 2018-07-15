Soccer fans packed Plattduetsche Park Restaurant in Franklin Square on Sunday to watch the final match of the monthlong World Cup.

For more than an hour and a half, Long Islanders were rapt, with gazes fixed to the many flat-screen TVs dotting the bar, pausing only to wash down huge Bavarian pretzels with sips of beer and erupt at decisive moments during the match.

Most fans at the viewing party, draped in Croatian checkerboard jerseys, were disappointed by the final result that saw France defeat Croatia 4-2. But viewers said that regardless of the result, the World Cup was an occasion to enjoy a good game with family and friends.

Jen Honovic Herczeg, 38, traveled from Philadelphia with her husband and 1-year-old son to watch the final at Plattsduetsche with family.

“This is the second best thing to being in Croatia,” she said. “All of our parents are immigrants, so to be watching with them is an amazing feeling.”

A smaller contingent of fans celebrated France’s win exuberantly, dancing and chanting “Allez les Bleus.”

Beth and Julia Foures, visiting Long Island from Grenoble, France, said they were proud of the French win and heartened to have been able to celebrate with fellow fans.

“I’m happy we found French supporters to watch together, even on a different continent,” Julia, 15, said.