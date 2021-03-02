A World War II veteran and sailor who survived a critical naval battle in the South Pacific celebrated turning 100 Tuesday at his East Meadow assisted living facility with a tribute fit for a hero — a parade of Nassau police vehicles.

Marked police cruisers, motorcycles and vehicles with the Nassau police Emergency Service Unit blared sirens and flashed lights as they passed in front of Sunrise of East Meadow, where Navy veteran Frank Loglisci donned a smile and waved at his new collection of admiring fans.

Joining in Tuesday’s festive motorcade were family and friends of Loglisci, who served as a Navy gunner from 1942 to 1946, and was aboard the USS Caldwell during the Battle of Leyte, considered by historians among the largest naval battles ever fought.

The four-day battle in October 1944 pitted American and Australian forces against the Japanese military near multiple Philippine islands. The allied forces objective was to isolate Japan from vital resources and countries it occupied in Southeast Asia, reports said. The decisive victory destroyed most of Japan’s remaining fleet, according to published accounts.

On Tuesday, big and decorative letters in black and gold spelled out "Happy 100th Birthday Frank" on the assisted living facility’s lawn. A parader stuck his head out of the passenger-side window of an SUV and shouted to Loglisci: "Happy birthday, pop!"

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said he told Loglisci, "Here is my pin. I’d be honored for you to wear it."

The pin is a small replica of Ryder’s police shield, which, historically, commissioners give out to honor heroism, officials said.

Ryder also presented the newly minted centenarian a birthday card, and as Loglisci donned a NCPD cap, told him, "All the men and women of Nassau County are here for you."

Loglisci’s family requested the motorcade, Ryder later told news outlets, adding that he was more than impressed with the Navy veteran’s mettle.

"This gentleman served in World War II and survived everything. He survived through the whole pandemic." Ryder said, adding that he told Loglisci, "I’ll see you next year."

Loglisci’s daughter, Diane Blomquist of Lynbrook, said her father has never been one who craved attention. But the hoopla for his milestone birthday was merited.

"He deserves any accolades he gets," she said. "He’s lived a wonderful life."