Dozens of children got to wrestle with UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman at an anti-drug event at Nassau Community College on Saturday.

Nassau County police hosted the first Wrestling Takes Down Drugs event at which children were taught about the dangers of vaping and the opioid epidemic.

“The message this year from the Nassau County Police Department is that we can educate our kids about the usage of drugs and the fallout of it,” said police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who wrestled for four years at Lynbrook High School.

Nassau officers talked about how vaping affects the body and told parents how to spot the physical signs of opioid abuse.

Ryder also introduced this year’s Nassau County high school wrestling champions, who put on a demonstration for the crowd.

Then Baldwin native Weidman came to the mat and led the children in a chant of “Say no to drugs.”

“You cannot do drugs and do what they’ve done,” Weidman told the children about this year’s Nassau County high school champions.

Weidman showed the children a couple of takedown moves.

“We’re just looking to have a huge impact on young kids, young wrestlers and to teach them a little bit about how bad those drugs are for them and how they don’t want to get started,” Weidman said.

Stephen Anderson of Carle Place brought his three sons to Saturday’s program so they could have some fun while learning new wrestling techniques. He said he hoped it would help steer them away from drugs.

“Chris Weidman as a local guy is an inspiration to a lot of young kids,” Anderson said. “I think it’s important that they be aware what drugs there are out there.”