Edward Dionian has earned a number of titles in his long life: World War II veteran, civil engineer, devoted husband, loving dad and grandfather.

He’s about to add a new one to the list — centenarian.

Family, friends and admirers gathered outside Dionian’s Farmingdale home on Sunday for a rousing early 100th birthday celebration, featuring a pipe and drum band as well as a Nassau County Police Department helicopter flyover.

"Overwhelmed is a very good word for it because I expected nothing near like this, maybe a few neighbors and that was it," Dionian told Newsday as he sat in a chair watching the crowd. "It’s amazing to me."

Dionian, who was born on Aug. 10, 1921, served in World War II as a member of the Army’s 69th Division, 724 Field Artillery. After the war, he was a member of the National Guard and worked as a contractor building residential homes until the 1970s, according to his family. Dionian took a job at the Nassau County Department of Public Works and retired as a civil engineer in the early 1990s.

He and his wife, Ruth, had five children. She died in 2007.

Dionian has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

"Ed is creative, smart, funny, humble and an honest man who continues to be a great inspiration to all of us," Dionian's daughter Nancy Wagner told people gathered for the celebration. "My dad didn’t tell many "war stories’ but he never forgot how lucky he was as so many young men were not and he tells us all the time: ‘Who gets a life like this? I’m blessed and lucky my whole life.’ "

The Nassau County Police Department helped organize the car parade for Dionian and the helicopter flyover. Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder presented Dionian with a birthday card, Nassau County PD cap and a Nassau County stuffed lion.

"It is an honor for us to go out and recognize our communities and those that we serve every day," said Ryder. "It’s just moving to be here and be part of this."

In 2019, Dionian was one of several veterans flown down to Washington, D.C., by Honor Flight Long Island. The program takes veterans to the nation’s capital, free of charge, so they can visit war memorials.

Ed’s son, Michael Dionian, said Sunday’s outpouring meant a lot to his father.

"It’s great to be able to honor somebody who served this country in the war and was a great dad, a great provider … just one of those rocks of the community," he said.